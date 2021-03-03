Angola: Veteran Nurse Gets First Vaccine Against Covid-19

Luanda — The elderly Amélia do Amaral Gourgel, 71, became the first citizen in Angola to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Angola has received 624,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines against Covid-19, of Indian origin, within the scope of the Covax action, becoming the third African country to receive this type of vaccines, after Ghana and Cote D'Ivoire.

The vaccination plan, according to the minister who spoke to the press after receiving the first batch of the Covax initiative, foresees in a first phase patients with comorbidity, teachers, health professionals and all belonging to the risk category.

As part of the fight and prevention against Covid-19, the Angolan government has spent, so far, thirty-two billion kwanzas (roughly US $50.8 million).

The country also obtained support from United Nations agencies, valued at US $6.2 million dollars in reagents and bio-safety material.

