Mozambique: Over 1,300 Recover From Covid-19 in a Day

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported that 1,384 people had made a full recovery from the Covid-19 respiratory disease in the previous 24 hours.

This is the second largest number of recoveries ever recorded in a single day. 416 of the recoveries were in Maputo province, 284 in Cabo Delgado, 264 in Nampula, 221 in Sofala, 134 in Tete, 58 in Inhambane and seven in Zambezia.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 42,797, which is 71.4 per cent of all Covid-19 cases diagnosed in the country since the start of the Mozambican epidemic in March 2020. This is still a long way short of the recovery figure of 89.4 per cent of all cases recorded on 31 December - immediately before the sharp increase in infections in January.

A Ministry of Health press release also reported a further 12 deaths from Covid-19, and 307 new cases.

The latest victims were ten men and two women, all Mozambican citizens, aged between 62 and 86. One of the deaths was declared on Sunday, nine on Monday and two on Tuesday. Eight of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, two in Maputo province, one in Tete and one in Manica.

The total Covid-19 death toll now stands at 665. The great majority - 523 (78.6 per cent) - died in Maputo city.

Since the start of the pandemic, 426,628 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,734 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested on Tuesday, 306 were from Niassa, 252 from Nampula, 245 from Sofala, 225 from Cabo Delgado, 174 from Inhambane, 141 from Maputo city, 137 from Zambezia, 83 from Gaza, 64 from Manica, 61 from Maputo province and 55 from Tete.

1,436 of the tests gave negative results and 307 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 59,914. The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) on Tuesday was 17.7 per cent. This compares with 16.6 per cent on Monday, 21.1 per cent on Sunday, 15.7 per cent on Saturday, and 20 per cent on Friday.

Of the new cases, 301 are Mozambican nationals, one is a foreigner (but the release did not give his nationality) and the nationality of the other five has yet to be confirmed. 174 are men or boys and 133 are women or girls. 17 are children under the age of 15 and 27 are over 65 years old. In 14 cases, no age information was available.

On the basis of the Tuesday figures, the Maputo region could no longer be called the epicentre of the Mozambican epidemic. There were 41 cases diagnosed in Maputo city and 24 in Maputo province, so together Maputo city and province accounted for 21.2 per cent of the new cases. But there were also 58 cases from Sofala, 55 from Niassa, 35 from Cabo Delgado, 31 from Zambezia, 23 from Nampula, 21 from Inhambane, ten from Tete, seven from Gaza, and two from Manica.

In the same 24 hour period, 12 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (seven in Maputo, two in Tete, and one each in Zambezia, Sofala and Gaza), but 18 new patients were admitted (12 in Maputo, three in Tete, two in Zambezia and one in Sofala).

As of Tuesday, 199 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 205 on Monday). The great majority - 141 (70.9 per cent) - are in Maputo. There are also 14 patients in Matola, 11 in Nampula, 10 in Zambezia, 10 in Sofala, six in Tete, three in Niassa, two in Cabo Delgado and two in Inhambane. There are no patients in the Covid-19 isolation facilities in Manica or Gaza,

With the great increase in recoveries on Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases has fallen to 16,448 (down from 17,537 on Monday). Their geographical distribution is as follows: Maputo city, 10,830 (65.8 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,952; Sofala, 1,174; Cabo Delgado, 508; Inhambane, 445; Nampula, 443; Zambezia, 421; Niassa, 260; Tete, 225; Manica, 96; and Gaza, 94.