Mozambique: Six Terrorists Killed in Nangade

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces killed six islamist terrorists last Thursday night near Luneke village, in Nangade district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

The clash took place after the Mozambican forces pursued a group of about 20 terrorists who had attacked the village, killing four people. A source in Nangade town told "Mediafax", that the defence forces arrived on the scene late, and then lost time checking on whether villagers were wearing face masks, and fining those who weren't.

Then they pursued the terrorists, eventually engaging them in what was described as "fierce combat". When other terrorists learnt that four of their number had been killed, they took revenge by burning homes in Luneke, and looting villagers' possessions.

The jihadists also blocked the road from Mueda to Nangade, thus isolating the town and threatening its supply route. They put barricades on the road, and attacked peasant farmers cultivating fields in the areas on the boundary between Mueda and Nangade districts. There were also reports of terrorists murdering two people on Monday who were returning to their homes in the Eduardo Mondlane village.

"Mediafax" also reported that on 22 February the Cabo Delgado provincial governor, Valige Tawabo, visited Miteda village, in Muidumbe district, one of the few villages in the district that is still inhabited. Most Muidumbe villages have been abandoned after terrorist attacks.

For security reasons, Tawabo had to take a circuitous route that avoided the Muidumbe district capital, Namacunde.

Tawabo brought words of encouragement and solidarity to the villagers in Miteda. He also met with and encouraged the units of the defence and security forces stationed at Miteda.