Mozambique: Maputo Trade Fair Will Be Virtual This Year

3 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government announced on Tuesday that this year's edition of the Maputo Trade Fair (Facim) will be virtual.

Last year, for the first time in its history, Facim was simply cancelled, in order to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, announced that Facim-2021, the 56th edition of the Fair, will be held from 30 August to 5 September, but in a virtual format.

Suaze added that, if the statistics show a significant reduction in Covid-19 infections, "then there could be a mixture, a fair that could be happening virtually, but which could also incorporate a component of a physical fair".

He said there have been recent examples of successful virtual fairs, as in the cases of China and Rwanda.

"We want to follow this trend which seeks to combine the need for maintaining these commercial fairs, while recognising that this moment of pandemic imposes new forms of doing the same things", Suaze said.

He claimed that in the virtual mechanism it is possible to undertake the same activities which normally occur in physical fairs where interactions are face-to-face. Products would still be on display, and it would be possible to establish partnerships and to sign contracts remotely.

"Previous expeiences in other parts of the world show that it is possible to hold these fairs with great success, and even with a reduction in some costs". Suaze declared.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Concerns as Plans Get Under Way for East Africa Oil Pipeline
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.