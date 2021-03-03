Malawi: Ex-DPP Governor Paipi Elected Utm Regional Governor for East

3 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for eastern region Julius Paipi has been elected regional governor for the same area for UTM Party.

The elections were held today in Balaka.

Paipi defected to UTM soon after the DPP was kicked out of power through the ballot box during the court sanctioned presidential election on June 23, 2020.

He emerged the winner after amassing 92 votes beating Harvey Mwalabu who got 12 votes and Romeo Bwanali managed to get 3 votes.

Jimmy Yakiti has been voted as the Deputy Regional governor.

On regional secretary UTM delegates have appointed Mahmood Akileni who got 94 votes beating MacDonald Makanjira who got 10 votes

The UTM members in the Eastern Region have also elected Fanwel Kumdana as it's new Treasure for the region while Veronica Chindenga has been elected as a treasure for women in the region.

UTM eastern region officials at its elective conference also appointed Mwai Kamuyambeni as the Deputy Campaign Director and Felix Kajawo as the Youth Secretary for the region.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

