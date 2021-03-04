Nigeria/Lesotho: Afcon Qualifiers - Super Eagles Return to Lagos After 20 Years - to Play Lesotho

Dates for the last phase of AFCON Qualifiers for Nigeria's Super Eagles have been confirmed.

While the penultimate match against Benin Republic will hold on Saturday, March 27th at Charles De Gaulle Stadium in Porto Novo, the Super Eagles will return to Lagos for the first time in 20 years when they welcome the Crocodiles of Lesotho to the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Although Nigeria has already booked a place at the finals, an outright win is needed to cement top spot.

Super Eagles currently top with 8 points, followed by Benin Republic with 7 points.

Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, told BBC Sport Africa that he hopes the Lagos fear factor returns and puts fear in the heart of opponents.

"This city is excited to host the country's first competitive fixture in 20 years in a place where the team rarely lose,"

"Everything is geared towards making Lagos the home base again because there's a presence that this place has and demand that the fans have towards the opposition that puts them in fear.

Confirmed dates for our next games 👇#SoarSuperEagles#Team9jaStrong #BENNGA#NGALES#AFCON2021Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/7gq5MdjSwt

-- 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 3, 2021

"We want the Nigeria fear factor that this city has to return and put that in the hearts and souls of teams that come here."

A list of players who will be invited to execute both matches is expected soon.

Vanguard News Nigeria