South Sudan: At Least 11 People Killed in Plane Crash

3 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

A commercial plane in South Sudan's Jonglei State has left at least 11 people dead, according to eyewitnesses.

In an exclusive interview with Nation.Africa via mobile phone on Wednesday, a humanitarian worker in Pieri Town of Uror County revealed that a commercial plane set for Juba crashed while taking off at 5pm on Tuesday.

"The South Supreme plane crashed while taking off at Pieri Airstrip and the incident left nine people dead. Two children were rushed to the hospital yesterday [Tuesday]. However, today [Wednesday], reports stressed that the two children passed on" said a humanitarian worker who chose to remain anonymous for security purposes.

But in his condolence message, Denay Chagor, Jonglei State governor stated that the incident left ten people dead.

"It was a great shock to receive the news of a plane crash HK-4274 of South Supreme Airlines that happened today, Tuesday, at 5pm at Pieri Airstrip that left 10 people dead.

"Our prayers are with families of the loved ones who passed on. On behalf of the people of Jonglei State and the nation, I share my condolence message" said Mr Chagor in a statement.

In January this year, a military plane crash in South Sudan's Lakes State capital left four people injured, according to Rumbek aviation authority.

In August last year, President Salva Kiir ordered his country's aviation authorities to promptly investigate a plane crash that left eight people dead, according to South Sudan's Red Cross.

The order came after a chartered plane belonging to South West Aviation Company crashed shortly after taking off from Juba International Airport.

South Link aircraft in July last year crashed in defunct Fangak State in Greater Jonglei State while carrying humanitarian staff. There was no death case recorded in the incident.

Also In September 2018, South West Aviation Company's plane crashed in Yirol Town of Lakes State killing over 20 people including a bishop and other government officials.

