Rwanda: Handball League to Start on March 27

The local handball governing body (Ferwahand) has set March 27 as the tentative date for the start of the national handball league.

The resumption of action on that date will depend on whether government institutions give them clearance to go ahead with their plans.

Speaking to Times Sport, Jean Paul Ngarambe, the Secretary-General of Ferwahand, said the federation has discussed with its members and agreed that if the season resumes in March, it will only be for teams and will not include schools.

The Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) has not yet given schools the greenlight to carry out sports activities.

"Teams will start playing in the league when the Ministry of Sports gives us permission and then we will wait for MINEDUC to allow the schools to start playing sports so we can look at how the school teams can start playing," he said.

Since a fairly large part of the handball teams in the league are school teams, this means that almost half of the teams may not be available for the start of the season.

The only teams in the league that are not from schools are: Police Handball Club, APR Handball Club, Gicumbi Handball Club and Nyakabanda Handball Club.