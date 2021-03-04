Rwanda: Amavubi to Start Camp on Sunday as Mashami Extends Stay

4 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The national football team, Amavubi will enter residential camp on Sunday, March 7 to start preparations for the forthcoming AFCON qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameroon, Times Sport has learnt.

The development comes after the National Football Federation (FERWAFA) announced that Vincent Mashami will stay on as head coach of Amavubi for the next twelve months after penning a contract extension on Wednesday, March 3.

Rwanda hosts Mozambique in Kigali on March 22 before playing their decisive game against Cameroon a week later.

After extending his contract, Mashami will on Friday name the squad that he will use ahead of forthcoming two encounters.

"The camp will start on Sunday. This is the third year that Mashami is going to lead the national team. The fact that he knows the players makes it easier for him to select players for the national team," FERWAFA Secretary General, Francois Régis Uwayezu said.

The tactician, who was the sole candidate for the national team hot seat, will have just two weeks to prepare the tie against Mozambique.

Rwanda sits bottom of Group F table with two points behind Cape Verde (4 points), Mozambique (5 points) and leaders Cameroon top the group with 10 points.

