Nigerian Army Declares 12 Officers, 89 Soldiers Wanted for Deserting Warfront (Full List)

4 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The 12 senior officers and 89 soldiers deserted the war front after Insurgents attacked Marte and Dikwa.

The Nigerian Army has declared a total of 12 officers and 89 soldiers wanted for deserting the war front in Borno State.

The army authorities have also frozen the banks accounts of the affected personnel.

Military sources told PREMIUM TIMES the soldiers absconded from duty after insurgents attacked their camps in Marte and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, leaving scores of their colleagues dead.

This newspaper had exclusively reported how at least seven soldiers of the Nigerian Army were confirmed dead after Boko Haram terrorists attacked Marte.

The soldiers, attached to the 15 Task Force Battalion, were ambushed and dislodged after hours of intense fighting, sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to those familiar with the matter, the troops were overwhelmed and could not withstand the superior firepower of the terrorists.

The unit then tactically retreated and relocated to Dikwa, which was attacked again.

The Nigerian Army recently announced the recovery of Marte and other communities.

Order to apprehend deserters

Military insiders said the order to arrest and freeze bank accounts of the fleeing soldiers came from authorities of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.

Various formations of the army have been notified to immediately apprehend and deliver any of the soldiers found in their areas of responsibilities.

An internal memo to that effect has already been circulated to various formations, our sources said.

Full list of the officers and soldiers who deserted the army:

GY Mohammed

EP Nwangwu

US Muhammad

EG Utok

A Ibrahim

US Ibrahim

ME Ochei

EN Essien

FC Maduako

KO Adejare

S Mammada

YJ Ishaya

Muazu Yusuf

Musa Usman

Idris Garba

Chigbo John

Aminu Mohammed

Godfrey Samuel

Christopher Silas

Okoro Emeka

Meze Hillary

Zakka Peter

Onyebuchi Kennedy

Okunola Oluwasegun

Suoyefe Abiola

Mwankat Shalmak

Ekekien Peter

Daniel Emmanuel

John Monday

Yakubu Amos

Aminu Saidu

Pius Okoro

Kenebra Shedrach

Dominic Eworo

Ojo Oluwasegun

Nura Lawal

Yakubu Suleiman

Johnson Chorus

Isah Shaibu

Nasiru Hamisu

Jibrin Sa'adu

John Ukpenkune

Umar Sani

Mustapha Suleiman

Isiaq Adam

Muhammed Ahmed

John Richard

Kabiru Hashimu

Awuna Monday

Isah John

Zamani Fidelis

Abubakar Adam

Philip Chia

Ogundipe GBenga

Samson Unite

Francis Audu

Abubakar Musa

Ibrahim Adamu

Sadiq Abubakar

Lawal Abdullahi

Ajala David

Suleiman Jamilu

Okoro Ama

Sunday Sule

Aimato Abdulsalam

Abubakar Musa

Suleiman Kabiru

Onu Kingsley

Buba Usman

James John

Hussaini Adamu

Shamsudeen Ismail

Saidu Sani

Abdullahi Musa

Abubakar Yahaya

Edosa Aigboje

Ibrahim Umar

Chukwujekwu Okenwa

Abdullahi Usman

Ukali Emmanuel

Joseph Benard

Ewubare Gold

Abimiku Sunday

Ibrahim Mansur

Joseph Ayuba

Ayanyemi Tayo

Remember Jeremiah

Jimoh Adesina

Ukwokori Precious

Ayawei Ayibatemi

Kalu Sunday

Abdulkadir Ahmed

Osakwe Festus N

Badamashi Omokafe

Levi Pwagureno

Paul Pilate Saddam

Bello Musa

Moses Ayo

Ademu Alih

Ogobi Fredrick

Benedict Uduebor

