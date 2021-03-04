Nigerian Army Declares 12 Officers, 89 Soldiers Wanted for Deserting Warfront (Full List)

The 12 senior officers and 89 soldiers deserted the war front after Insurgents attacked Marte and Dikwa.
The Nigerian Army has declared a total of 12 officers and 89 soldiers wanted for deserting the war front in Borno State.
The army authorities have also frozen the banks accounts of the affected personnel.
Military sources told PREMIUM TIMES the soldiers absconded from duty after insurgents attacked their camps in Marte and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, leaving scores of their colleagues dead.
This newspaper had exclusively reported how at least seven soldiers of the Nigerian Army were confirmed dead after Boko Haram terrorists attacked Marte.
The soldiers, attached to the 15 Task Force Battalion, were ambushed and dislodged after hours of intense fighting, sources told PREMIUM TIMES.
According to those familiar with the matter, the troops were overwhelmed and could not withstand the superior firepower of the terrorists.
The unit then tactically retreated and relocated to Dikwa, which was attacked again.
The Nigerian Army recently announced the recovery of Marte and other communities.
Order to apprehend deserters
Military insiders said the order to arrest and freeze bank accounts of the fleeing soldiers came from authorities of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.
Various formations of the army have been notified to immediately apprehend and deliver any of the soldiers found in their areas of responsibilities.
An internal memo to that effect has already been circulated to various formations, our sources said.
Full list of the officers and soldiers who deserted the army:
GY Mohammed
EP Nwangwu
US Muhammad
EG Utok
A Ibrahim
US Ibrahim
ME Ochei
EN Essien
FC Maduako
KO Adejare
S Mammada
YJ Ishaya
Muazu Yusuf
Musa Usman
Idris Garba
Chigbo John
Aminu Mohammed
Godfrey Samuel
Christopher Silas
Okoro Emeka
Meze Hillary
Zakka Peter
Onyebuchi Kennedy
Okunola Oluwasegun
Suoyefe Abiola
Mwankat Shalmak
Ekekien Peter
Daniel Emmanuel
John Monday
Yakubu Amos
Aminu Saidu
Pius Okoro
Kenebra Shedrach
Dominic Eworo
Ojo Oluwasegun
Nura Lawal
Yakubu Suleiman
Johnson Chorus
Isah Shaibu
Nasiru Hamisu
Jibrin Sa'adu
John Ukpenkune
Umar Sani
Mustapha Suleiman
Isiaq Adam
Muhammed Ahmed
John Richard
Kabiru Hashimu
Awuna Monday
Isah John
Zamani Fidelis
Abubakar Adam
Philip Chia
Ogundipe GBenga
Samson Unite
Francis Audu
Abubakar Musa
Ibrahim Adamu
Sadiq Abubakar
Lawal Abdullahi
Ajala David
Suleiman Jamilu
Okoro Ama
Sunday Sule
Aimato Abdulsalam
Abubakar Musa
Suleiman Kabiru
Onu Kingsley
Buba Usman
James John
Hussaini Adamu
Shamsudeen Ismail
Saidu Sani
Abdullahi Musa
Abubakar Yahaya
Edosa Aigboje
Ibrahim Umar
Chukwujekwu Okenwa
Abdullahi Usman
Ukali Emmanuel
Joseph Benard
Ewubare Gold
Abimiku Sunday
Ibrahim Mansur
Joseph Ayuba
Ayanyemi Tayo
Remember Jeremiah
Jimoh Adesina
Ukwokori Precious
Ayawei Ayibatemi
Kalu Sunday
Abdulkadir Ahmed
Osakwe Festus N
Badamashi Omokafe
Levi Pwagureno
Paul Pilate Saddam
Bello Musa
Moses Ayo
Ademu Alih
Ogobi Fredrick
Benedict Uduebor