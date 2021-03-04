Namibia: 'Govt Has Turned Blind Eye to Kombat's Suffering'

POPULAR Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Kazeongere Tjeundo says the government has turned a blind eye to the plight of the people of Kombat.

Tjeundo on Tuesday tabled a motion in the parliament over residents' suffering, with some parliamentarians explaining the circumstances at the small mining settlement were partly due to an undisclosed amount of money owed to the national power utility, Nampower.

The privately-owned town, located between Grootfontein and Otavi in the Otjozondjupa region, was bought by businessman Knowledge Katti through his company Havana Investment for an undisclosed amount in 2015.

Tjeundo said residents have been subjected to humiliation and exploitation for about 20 years, while the government pretends not to notice because of Katti's influence in the country.

He said Kombat's problems started the day the businessman bought the town.

"The residents of Kombat have been trying to get clarity for the past five years as to how exactly Katti managed to acquire ownership. Until this day, Katti has failed to provide any proof of how and when he acquired ownership of the town," Tjeundo said.

He claimed Katti has failed to provide the deed of sale and transfer or any other form of proof of ownership.

"Katti has also failed to provide as to a government property duly proclaimed in 2006 that has been alienated to become the property of grove mining," he said.

Kahenge Haulofu, NamPower's managing director, yesterday confirmed the settlement's outstanding electricity bill, saying the power utility is aware of the situation at Kombat and is in contact with relevant parties.

"Further details and particulars can be obtained by the entity responsible to attend to the Kombat account," Haulofu said.

He could, however, not disclose the amount owed, citing confidentiality.

Currently, Kombat has a supply of 3,2 MW power per month, which runs the 35 000 ktpm Kombat mine and settlement.

Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi on Tuesday in the National Assembly alleged that Kombat's management has not paid their NamPower bill, which amounts to millions.

Swartbooi was contributing to Tjeundo's motion.

He said the settlement's residents have been paying Kombat's managing company for electricity, of which not a cent has been paid to NamPower.

"While residents have been paying for electricity use to Katti's management company, such monies . . . have not been forwarded to NamPower," Swartbooi said.

He said the electricity used by the residents and the mine together has been "consolidated as one debt", which he alleged amounts to over N$100 million.

"When they inquired that 'we are paying our electricity, but you people of NamPower said we have not paid', NamPower confirmed that they have not received any monies that residents were paying to the management company," he said.

The members of parliament demanded that the minister of urban and rural development, Erastus Uutoni, provide proof of ownership as well as his plan of action to address residents' concerns.

According to NamPower's annual report for 2018, Kombat is connected to their grid.

Charlie Dawid, Katti's town manager, in an interview with a local press agency in 2018 said money collected from tenants is used to pay the town's water bills, sewerage and electricity supply.

Katti could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.