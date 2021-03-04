Namibia: Unoccupied Govt Houses to Get Owners

3 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE municipality of Walvis Bay on Tuesday directed those who were allocated houses under the Massive Urban Land Servicing Project (MULSP) to move into their houses.

About 60 houses remained unoccupied three years to four years after their construction in Extensions 5, 6 and 7 in Kuisebmond and Extension 7 in Narraville.

Mayor Trevino Forbes said the council wants to know who was allocated a house and who can afford one.

"If you were allocated a house and you are still interested in one and can afford one through private or personal financing, bring you complete documents. Should there be people high up on the list who do not qualify, we will re-look the list and allocate the house to the next person, especially those who have been on the waiting list since 2017," said Forbes.

He added that the council will make the process fair and transparent. Applicants with proof of financial backing from any commercial bank or proof of personal funding have until 19 March to submit their documentation at the Kuisebmond municipal office.

At least 800 erven were serviced in Kuisebmond and 273 plots in Narraville through the government's initiative of servicing and delivery of residential land and affordable housing in urban areas.

The MULS project was announced in 2015 by president Hage Geingob, when the government agreed to service 200 000 plots countrywide as a vehicle to counter the high cost and shortage of residential erven.

