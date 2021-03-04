Uganda: Karimojong Herders Resort to Burning Bushes to Block Turkana Pastoralists

3 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Steven Ariong

Officials from Turkana County in Kenya have appealed to Uganda authorities to stop the Karimojong pastoralists from burning bushes in an attempt to block Turkana herders from grazing animals in Karamoja sub-region.

The Turkana leaders raised their concerns on Wednesday during a higher-level cross-border meeting between the Turkana leaders and the Karamoja leaders held at Moroto District.

Mr Peter Letothoro, the deputy governor of Turkana County said the move by the Karimojong to burn grass as a way of denying their Turkana counterparts access to grass for their livestock was unfortunate.

He said without access to grazing areas in Uganda, several heads of cattle from Turkana would have died due to the current draught.

"Turkana where I hail from is not like here in Moroto where at least you can be able to see some grass. Even in dry seasons like it is, animals can survive as long as there is water. If our brothers (Karimojong) have resorted to burning grass then that's unfortunate," he said.

The Turkana delegation was in Uganda to discuss with Moroto leaders on how to stop the continuous conflicts between Karimojong and Turkana pastoralists.

Mr Andrew Napaja, the district LCV chairperson Moroto assured the Kenyan team that Moroto District authorities would intervene.

Mr Moses Kizige, the State Minister for Karamoja affairs advised the two parties to be peaceful since they are considered as "brothers and sisters."

