Liberia: Sen. Dillon Wants Amendment to the Alien And Nationality Law

After what he calls broad based consultations with some members of the Liberian Senate, Liberians and others, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon says he will on Thursday March 4, 2021 submit a bill to the plenary of the Liberian Senate for some amendments to the current Alien and Nationality law of the country.

According to the Montserrado County lawmaker, the current law is confusing and needs harmonization for the benefit of all.

"Once you are born of Liberian(s), you are a Liberian. We will be submitting a bill for amendment. We are seeking the consideration of our colleagues for their commitments on the issue of the dual citizenship. Our laws don't frown on dual citizenship. Our people are losing their citizenship," he said.

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) stalwart further said "There are difference reasons while people are losing their citizenship. We should start to allow dual citizenship. The NEC has refused to announce the result of the referendum after over two months."

"We were acting on prohibiting clause which was a constitutional prohibition of Liberians, restricting and limiting natural born Liberians. It was good that the referendum didn't pass. Having done broad based consultations, and the Supreme Court ruling in the Jalloh case, there is a need for dual citizenship. It is about time we keep in changing with present day reality and our people must enjoy the right to dual citizenship," he added.

Senator Dillon noted that the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has informed the Liberian people that Liberians outside of the country are immensely contributing to the growth and development of Liberia.

He said "Our citizens must contribute to their country and CBL recent report said Liberians out of the country contributed US$40million in remittances. We shouldn't be prohibitive. This is about growth, improvement to our people. We will be keen on restricting president and vice president."