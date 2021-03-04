Liberia: PACA. Honors Bong Superintendent

Gbarnga-A pro-democracy group, Patriotic Consciousness Association of Liberia (PACA) has honored and certificated Bong County Superintendent, Esther Nyamah Walker as the "most outstanding local government administrator of the decade," in Liberia.

The Patriotic Consciousness Association of Liberia is a pro-democracy activism organization that was established in 1998 in the Country to do check and balance in the Liberian society.

Conferring the Honor on Monday March 1, 2021 at the Gbarnga Administration Building the National Executive Chairman of PACA, E. Fredrick Baye disclosed that their institution was honoring the Bong County Superintendent based on her commitment to her people and the nation at large.

He added that the motive behind the honor is for PACA to purely testify without fear, sentiment or favor of Superintendent Walker but because her continuous and unbending advocacy for social justice and equality in the County.

"PACA a Pro-democracy activist organization in recognition and testimony hereof is very pleased to bestow or confers this honored of distinction to you Sup. Walker as the most outstanding local government administrator of the decade in Bong County and the Liberian society at large," National Executive Chairman, Baye stressed.

Additionally, PACA in deep appreciated and recognized the people of Bong County in accommodating, sheltering, catering and providing a lifesaving compassionate and humanitarian support to the Liberian people who seek refuge in Bong County during the 1990 Liberian Civil War, thus playing a pivotal role in the Liberian peace process and safe-landing toward the peaceful democratic process as today cherished by the Liberian people and the International Community.

Receiving the honor, Superintendent Walker extolled PACA for their farsightedness in recognizing her efforts in development and her continuous stands against societal ill.

According to the Bong County superintendent, her advocacy and development is intended for a better Bong County and Liberia as hold were equality will be the hallmark.

The Bong County Superintendent stressed that it's now time that citizens and leaders of the County engaged in practices that will bring about a transformative agenda and reconciliation.

The tough-talking Bong County Superintendent assured PACA that she will continue to work with her citizens for the betterment of Bong County and Liberia at large.

Moreover, Sup. Walker has vowed to present the award to the chiefs and women in the County.