Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives a Phone Call From Greek Prime Minister

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis this evening.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that President El-Sisi and the Greek Prime Minister discussed close bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, especially cooperation in the field of energy and eastern Mediterranean issues.

The Greek Prime Minister expressed his keenness to exchange views and hold consultations with President El-Sisi on regional issues of common interest.

He stressed the importance of mutual coordination in this regard, especially in the field of energy and the Eastern Mediterranean files, in a way that would contribute to achieving the interests of the two friendly peoples at the bilateral level or within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism between Egypt, Greece and Cyprus.

For his part, President El-Sisi affirmed the strong, distinguished relations between the two countries and Egypt's pride in the cooperation relations it has with Greece.

His Excellency added that the bilateral cooperation relations are promoted in light of the common positions and interests between the two countries at the regional level.

In this regard, President El-Sisi stressed Egypt's aspiration to advance various aspects of that constructive cooperation, especially at the economic, security and military levels and in the energy fields.

Presidency .gov