Malawi: Report On MEC's South African Hired Lawyers Ready - Ombudsman's to Deliver It Tomorrow

3 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Office of the Ombudsman is set to release a report from an investigation into how the pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), ended up hiring a team of South African lawyers to represent it in the presidential election appeal case at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The hiring of the South African lawyers followed the nullification of the 2019 Presidential Election by the five-member panel of High Court judges sitting as a Constitutional Court.

Spokesperson in the Office of the Ombudsman, Arthur Semba, confirmed the development with Nyasa Timesin a WhatsApp on Wednesday.

Semba said the investigation reviewed whether the costs for the hiring of the lawyers, Mboweni Maluleke Inc Attorneys, for a contract sum of $788 500 (about K600 million), half of which had to be paid in advance on or by March 13, 2020, was justifiable and whether the country's procurement laws were followed.

The lawyers did not participate in the hearing due to Covid-19 travel restrictions besides their contract facing opposition from the Malawi Law Society (MLS).

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.