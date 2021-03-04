Nigeria: Over N128 Billion Lost to Crude Oil Diversion - Reps

4 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives has alleged that Nigeria lost $339 million (estimated N128.8 billion) to crude oil diversion since 2018.

At a session yesterday, it resolved to create an ad hoc committee to investigate the allocation of crude oil under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme from 2018 till date.

It will also investigate crude oil allocation per refineries and the rationale for the allocation and un-utilized stock of crude oil in the case of a refinery with inadequate production capacity.

The resolution came after the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Wednesday by Rep. Makki Yalleman, on the need to scrutinise the DSDP scheme.

He had quoted a media report saying about 5.2m barrels of crude oil supposedly allocated to the comatose NNPC refineries in 2018 under DSDP operations are unaccounted for.

"Essentially, almost half of the 10.9 million barrels of crude oil allocated for domestic supply between June 2018 and July 2019 as reported by the NNPC is either stolen or diverted".

According to him, the average price for Nigerian crude oil in 2018 was $65 which means that the volume unaccounted for may have denied the country $339m at a time of acute revenue deficit.

He added that unless these leakages are blocked, the spate of missing critical national revenue will deepen the national deficit and thus further deprives the country of much-needed development.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.