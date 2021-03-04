Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

3 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern, Gash Barka, and Central Regions.

Out of these, four patients are from a Quarantine Center in Adi Keih, Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Om-Hajer (2), and Barentu (1), Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, forty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in Gash Barka (31), Anseba (6), and Central (3), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2384 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2892.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

3 March 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.