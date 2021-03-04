Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern, Gash Barka, and Central Regions.

Out of these, four patients are from a Quarantine Center in Adi Keih, Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Om-Hajer (2), and Barentu (1), Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, forty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in Gash Barka (31), Anseba (6), and Central (3), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2384 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2892.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

3 March 2021