Morocco: Germany Recognizes Western Sahara's Right to Independence

Algiers — Abdul Massih Al-Shami, the coordinator of Arab-European relations in the German Parliament said on Tuesday that Morocco's decision to suspend diplomatic relations with the German embassy in Rabat is an "anti-diplomatic act," affirming that Germany recognizes the right of Western Sahara to independence.

In a statement to Radio Algeria International (RAI), Al-Shami ruled out any response from Germany to the attitude of Morocco on this issue.

According to local media sources, Morocco has decided to suspend its relations with the German embassy in Rabat, due to a major divergence with Berlin on several issues, including that of Western Sahara.