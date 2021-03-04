Somalia: Al-Shabaab Executes 5 People for Spying

3 March 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali-based al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group al-Shabaab has executed five people in the southern town of Jilib in Somalia's Middle Juba region.

Abdirahman Adan, a local official of the Jubaland administration in the state's administrative capital Kismayo, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the people executed by al-Shabaab were civilians.

"It's not the first time al-Shabaab terrorists execute civilians, and they also forced the people of the Jilib town to come out and watch the execution," he said.

Hundreds of people were gathered in Jilib, southern Somalia, where the terror group executed the five people.

The Middle Juba is the only region in the Horn of African country that al-Shabaab fully controls.

The terror group accused the five executed of spying for US and Somali intelligence agencies, according to al-Shabaab-affiliated media on Tuesday.

They were executed publicly by a firing squad after a so-called al-Shabaab court in Jilib allegedly convicted them of being spies for US and Somali intelligence agencies.

Al-Shabaab's leader Ahmad Abu Ubaida meanwhile released a new audio message on Monday marking the centennial death anniversary of Sayid Mohamed Abdullah Hassan, a Somali legendary leader that fought against the British and Italian colonists in Somalia in the early 20th century.

The Somali-based al-Qaeda-affiliated group al-Shabaab has been fighting against the Somali government and African peacekeeping mission forces in Somalia for over a decade.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.