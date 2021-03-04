Somalia: Journalist Kilwe Adan's Conviction By Military Court a "Miscarriage of Justice", Rolls Back Puntland's Democratisation Process

3 March 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) rejects in totality, the conviction of freelance journalist Kilwe Adan Farah today, by a military tribunal in Garowe, capital of Puntland State of Somalia.

Kilwe, who initially detained incommunicado for more than two weeks, was sentenced to three months in jail running retrospectively from 28 December 2020. He was charged with inciting the public to violence before Puntland's Court Martial of first instance.

The charges stemmed from his arrest on 27 December 2020 by Puntland secret services (PISA), which accused him of "incitement to violence" by covering protests by members of the public. He was arrested after he covered public protests over spiralling inflation in Puntland.

"This is another example of the Puntland authorities wanton abuse of power and targeting of messengers. We reject this sentence in totality and denounce the practice of subjecting journalists to trials in military tribunals where decisions are arbitrary," said NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman.

NUSOJ considers today's verdict as a smokescreen intended to hide the blatant miscarriage of justice, and called upon the authorities in Puntland to put an end to this practice which is an open attack on freedom of the press and a brake on the aspirations of Puntland as an evolving democracy.

"Kilwe was arrested and has been held on no justifiable grounds. Today's conviction is an illegal and futile attempt to legitimize injustice by making it appear that Kilwe is the beneficiary of due process. We insist that Kilwe has always been innocent and deserves redress rather than improvised justice" declared Osman.

NUSOJ demands that rather than harass journalists, Puntland authorities should instead direct resources at protecting them from attacks by non-state actors who on Monday gunned down independent journalist Jamal Farah Adan in Galkayo. Journalists deserve protection. They need to feel secure and safe before they can make their contribution to democratisation, peace building and national development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.