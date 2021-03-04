Zimbabwe: Mupfumira Arrest Warrant Cancelled

4 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Former cabinet minister, Prisca Mupfumira was mistakenly issued with an arrest warrant following confusion over her remand dates which were changed as a result of the imposition of a national lockdown.

The court heard new practice directives issued were confusing to many suspects and witnesses.

Harare magistrate, Trynos Utawashe who was presiding over Mupfumira's case admitted that the amended version of practice directive did not have remand dates.

Utahwashe cancelled Mupfumira's arrest warrant.

Mupfumira is jointly charged with former National Social Security Authority (NSSA) former contribution and collections officer, Barnabas Matongera.

The two are now expected to stand trial on May 5, 2021.

Allegations are that Mupfumira and Matongera unlawfully paid US$3, 5 million to a local land development company towards the construction of low housing units in Gweru.

Prosecutors allege this was done without the NSSA board's approval and without following tender processes.

The money was allegedly paid to Drawcard Enterprises out of the US$6, 5 million that NSSA had committed towards construction of 1 000 low cost houses in Gweru city.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.