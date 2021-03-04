Zimbabwe: Mupfumira Arrest Warrant Cancelled

Former cabinet minister, Prisca Mupfumira was mistakenly issued with an arrest warrant following confusion over her remand dates which were changed as a result of the imposition of a national lockdown.

The court heard new practice directives issued were confusing to many suspects and witnesses.

Harare magistrate, Trynos Utawashe who was presiding over Mupfumira's case admitted that the amended version of practice directive did not have remand dates.

Utahwashe cancelled Mupfumira's arrest warrant.

Mupfumira is jointly charged with former National Social Security Authority (NSSA) former contribution and collections officer, Barnabas Matongera.

The two are now expected to stand trial on May 5, 2021.

Allegations are that Mupfumira and Matongera unlawfully paid US$3, 5 million to a local land development company towards the construction of low housing units in Gweru.

Prosecutors allege this was done without the NSSA board's approval and without following tender processes.

The money was allegedly paid to Drawcard Enterprises out of the US$6, 5 million that NSSA had committed towards construction of 1 000 low cost houses in Gweru city.