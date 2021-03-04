Gambia: Police Withdraw Gaurds Assigned to Ex-VPs, Others

3 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Based on security concerns, the police command has accordingly withdrawn all guards previously assigned to former vice presidents, all government advisers as well as magistrates. However, the orderlies of former VPs are not affected by this exercise, Government's Spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh has confirmed to The Point in an interview.

Also, based on the principle of reciprocal relations governing diplomatic institutions, countries that do not provide security to Gambian diplomatic missions may not continue to enjoy security benefits from the state guards.

"Crucially, acting out of an abundance of caution, all affected parties were formally written to some weeks before the withdrawal to give them adequate time for any contingency plans," Mr. Sankareh said.

"This exercise is done in the supreme national security interest and should not therefore, be misconstrued as a sudden withdrawal."

