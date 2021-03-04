Gambia: Nema Su Youths Cruise to Late Mafugi Jammeh Tourney Semis

3 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Nema Su Youths FC over the weekend sailed to the semi-final of the 2021 late Mafugi Jammeh memorial football tournament.

They defeated Down Town FC 2-1 in their quarter-final tie played at the Dembadou Mini Stadium in Sukuta.

Nema Su Youths FC scored two goals to edge-past Down Town FC to sail to the last four of the tournament.

Down Town FC netted one goal, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The defeat saw Down FC out of the tournament after slipping to Nema Su Youths in their quarter-final encounter.

