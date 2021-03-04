Gambia: Court of Appeal Grants Application Sought By IEC's Lawyer in Sheriffo Sonko's Case

Gambia Court of Appeal on Tuesday granted an application for extension of time sought by Lawyer Fatou A. Jawo for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the civil suit involving Sheriffo Sonko and her client (IEC).

Lawyer Jawo moved her motion dated 23rd February 2021 seeking an extension of time by the court. The motion was supported by a 10-paragraph affidavit. Lawyer M. Ngom for Sheriffo Sonko did not object to the motion.

The President of the Gambia Court of Appeal, Justice O.M.M Njie granted the application. He ordered that the IEC's brief of argument dated the 23rd February 2021 is deemed properly filed and served.

Lawyer Ngom for Sheriffo Sonko asked for 3 days to file her brief of argument. This was granted by the Court and the case was adjourned to Thursday, 11th March 2021 at 10 am for the adoption of briefs.

Sheriffo is objecting to any attempt that will see the civil suit he instituted against the IEC and the matter brought against him by the United Democratic Party to be consolidated as one case by the High Court.