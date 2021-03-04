Gambia: 25 Gambian Deportees to Arrive in Banjul Today

Reliable sources close to 25 Gambians currently detained in Germany, have informed Foroyaa that their loved ones will land at the Banjul International Airport on Wednesday, 3rd March 2020.

Foroyaa got audio messages of some of the detainees in Germany who were communicating to their family about their arrest and detention.

The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Refugees Association in Germany Mr Yaya Sonko confirmed to Foroyaa that he is in close contact with the 25 detainees, who he said are held in different detention centers.

Mr Sonko said the detainees awaiting deportation informed him that the authorities in Germany have told them they will be leaving for The Gambia today (Wednesday). However, Sonko couldn't state their time of departure in Germany and landing in Banjul.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation.