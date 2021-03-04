Zimbabwe: Jirira Excited With Warriors' Clearance

4 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

AFTER missing the last draft, because of Covid-19 travel complications, United States-based defender, Tendai Jirira, can't wait to make his much-anticipated debut for the Warriors in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Zimbabwe take on Botswana, in the penultimate round tie, away on March 25, away before hosting Zambia, in the final group game, at the National Sports Stadium, four days later.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic, who is still without a work permit, is in a fix as he can't get most of his overseas-based players, for the decisive ties.

But, the pair of the Detroit City defender, Jirira, and goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva, appear to have been cleared, to represent the Warriors.

"I can't wait to come and represent my country. This is the ultimate dream of every player," Jirira said.

"I failed to travel, the last time out for the back-to-back ties against Algeria, due to travel restrictions.

"I was disappointed and pained by that.

"I was hoping to play a part, in my country's quest to qualify, for the AFCON finals. But, that's what it is.

"I knew l would get another chance and, as it stands, this is the chance.

"My team has informed me that l may prepare for the AFCON qualifiers and I am really excited. I am ready for the challenge."

Jirira also saluted the effort made by the Warriors, to be in prime position to grab the remaining sole ticket, and join Algeria at the AFCON finals.

"The lads have done really some good work to be where the team is at the moment.

"We have very good players, in the team, who are always ready to step up, and do duty for the country.

"We have to keep the momentum, fight for the badge and do what it takes to cross the line.

"We know these will be very difficult games, for both our opponents know that any slip-up against us, means doom on their part.

"They will certainly throw caution to the wind, and attack relentlessly, but we just need to have the heart of Warriors.

"At the moment, I can't say a lot, though, save to say I am really happy just to be part of the provisional squad.

"This shows that the technical team have got faith in my capabilities and I have to repay the faith if given minutes in any of the games."

Jirira moved to the United States, on a football scholarship, and spent most of his college years training with Lower Division side Rangers, who wanted to sign him.

However, they couldn't, because of college rules in the United States.

He eventually secured a contract, with his current club, where he has some impressive stats under his belt.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.