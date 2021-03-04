Zimbabwe: Jirira Excited With Warriors' Clearance

AFTER missing the last draft, because of Covid-19 travel complications, United States-based defender, Tendai Jirira, can't wait to make his much-anticipated debut for the Warriors in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Zimbabwe take on Botswana, in the penultimate round tie, away on March 25, away before hosting Zambia, in the final group game, at the National Sports Stadium, four days later.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic, who is still without a work permit, is in a fix as he can't get most of his overseas-based players, for the decisive ties.

But, the pair of the Detroit City defender, Jirira, and goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva, appear to have been cleared, to represent the Warriors.

"I can't wait to come and represent my country. This is the ultimate dream of every player," Jirira said.

"I failed to travel, the last time out for the back-to-back ties against Algeria, due to travel restrictions.

"I was disappointed and pained by that.

"I was hoping to play a part, in my country's quest to qualify, for the AFCON finals. But, that's what it is.

"I knew l would get another chance and, as it stands, this is the chance.

"My team has informed me that l may prepare for the AFCON qualifiers and I am really excited. I am ready for the challenge."

Jirira also saluted the effort made by the Warriors, to be in prime position to grab the remaining sole ticket, and join Algeria at the AFCON finals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The lads have done really some good work to be where the team is at the moment.

"We have very good players, in the team, who are always ready to step up, and do duty for the country.

"We have to keep the momentum, fight for the badge and do what it takes to cross the line.

"We know these will be very difficult games, for both our opponents know that any slip-up against us, means doom on their part.

"They will certainly throw caution to the wind, and attack relentlessly, but we just need to have the heart of Warriors.

"At the moment, I can't say a lot, though, save to say I am really happy just to be part of the provisional squad.

"This shows that the technical team have got faith in my capabilities and I have to repay the faith if given minutes in any of the games."

Jirira moved to the United States, on a football scholarship, and spent most of his college years training with Lower Division side Rangers, who wanted to sign him.

However, they couldn't, because of college rules in the United States.

He eventually secured a contract, with his current club, where he has some impressive stats under his belt.