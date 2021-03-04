Egypt: Sisi Instructs Govt to Develop Military Production Factories

3 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sisi instructs govt to develop military production factories

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed the government to continue developing companies and factories affiliated to the Military Production Ministry due to their vital role in boosting the Egyptian economy.

The president gave the instructions on Tuesday 2/3/2021 at a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president also urged for increasing cooperation with global giants in order to make use of their modern technology in Egypt.

Morsi, for his part, reviewed the ministry's production indicators and its strategic vision for the coming period.

"Our vision is based on developing the ministry's assets, including manpower and equipment, to produce state-of-the-art military equipment and meet the local market's needs of industrial products," he said.

Morsi added that his ministry also plans to take part in the state's development projects, including the development of villages, production of smart meters and manufacturing of electric buses.

