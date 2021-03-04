Sudan: Chief of Staff Returns Home After Official Visit to Sudan

3 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid returned to Cairo on Wednesday3/3/2021, wrapping up an official visit to Sudan at the head of a high-ranking military delegation, to partake in the seventh meeting of the Egyptian-Sudanese Military Committee in Khartoum.

Farid held a number of meetings during his visit focusing on military cooperation and the strategic partnership between Egypt and Sudan.

Farid's meetings with Sudanese officials tackled a number of files covering partnership and cooperation. He agreed with Sudanese officials to boost cooperation in the military and security domains especially in the fields of training, border security and exchange of military and security expertise.

The chief of staff met with head of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan and conveyed to him President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's greetings, stressing the depth of Egyptian-Sudanese relations.

