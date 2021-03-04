Egypt, Jordan, Palestine Seek Serious Palestinian-Israeli Peace Talks

3 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine on Wednesday 3/3/2021 reached an agreement on the importance of continuing to work in the coming phase for launching serious peace talks between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

At a meeting here today, the three ministers underlined the importance of working to reach just and comprehensive peace that guarantees setting up an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds as its capital, said Spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

Sameh Shoukry, Ayman Al Safadi and Riyadh Al Maliki underlined at their meeting the necessity of pushing up the peace process.

The three ministers also agreed on continuing coordination and consultation in the coming period for achieving the joint interests of the three countries and for reviving the Middle East peace process, added the spokesman.

