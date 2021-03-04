Kenya/Egypt: Olunga Stars Ahead of Egypt Clash

3 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Derrick Bacha

Micheal Olunga's rich vein of form for Al Duhail SC should be music to the ears of Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee ahead of the remaining 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification matches in March.

The Kenyan forward scored for his Qatari club in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Al-Shamal in the quarter-finals of the Amir cup at the Qatar SC Stadium.

Olunga has continued with his impressive form in Qatar since transferring from Japan club Kashiwa Reysol. His tally now reads 4 goals in 6 games.

Such will be the form Mulee will be expecting when he calls up Olunga, who missed Kenya's last two games against Comoros last November due to the covid 19 pandemic restrictions.

Kenya failed to register wins in the two matches in Nairobi and Moroni respectively.

The former Gor Mahia striker is certain to be called up ahead of the matches against Egypt in Nairobi and Togo in Lome.

Kenya are currently ranked third in their group with 3 points from 4 matches.

Egypt and Comoros lead the group, tied with 8 points each from 4 games while Togo is rock bottom with a single point.

Kenya will host Egypt on the 25th of March at the Moi International sports centre, Kasarani in Nairobi before flying to Lome, Togo on 29th of this month. Mulee's charges need maximum points from the remaining matches to stand a chance of playing at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

The top two teams from this group will qualify for the finals.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

