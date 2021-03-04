Tanzania: Local Inspection of Imported Vehicles to Start On April 1

3 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) said yesterday that actual inspection of imported vehicles upon arrival at the Dar es Salaam port could start early next month.

TBS said in January that all imported vehicles will be inspected at the Dar es Salaam Port starting March 1, 2021. That will be a switch from the traditional way where vehicles were inspected in Japan and Dubai, meaning that if it was found to be faulty, it was the seller who rectified the problems before the shipment of the vehicle.

But TBS' chief of corporate and public affairs, Roida Andusamile, told The Citizen on Tuesday that the January statement meant that the vehicles in question would be those to be imported and shipped from March 1, 2021.

"We stopped providing the PVoC (Pre-Shipment Verification of Conformity) to inspection agents on February 28 . This means all vehicles bought after the date will be inspected here (Tanzania)," she said. TBS will officially start inspecting vehicles, locally, in April 2021, according to her.

Car importers will pay $150 (about Sh350,000) as an inspection fee per car to TBS, the same amount they have paid when the exercise was done outside the country. Tanzania has been collecting only 30 per cent of the money.

"We were losing 70 percent of the money car importers were paying to inspection agents there. It is a relief that the country is going to widen its revenue collection base," she noted.

According to her, TBS has already procured the inspection equipment and set the inspection areas at the port of Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania Port Authority (TPA)'s director general Deusdedit Kakoko said on Monday that the port's management has already provided spaces to TBS for the inspection activities. "We gave them some spaces within and outside the port and we wish them well," he noted.

He, however, urged TBS to act fast and efficiently so that it will not take too long to inspect the cars. The port has prepared a specific berth (berth number zero) to serve vehicles and the nine-hectare roll yard with the capacity of accommodating up to 6,000 vehicles.

