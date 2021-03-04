Tanzania: Simba's 25-Man Squad Leaves for Khartoum

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club today named a 25-man squad that left the country this evening for Khartoum, Sudan ready to face Al Merrikh in the African Champions League on Saturday on Match day three.

The players who left the country are Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim, Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa and Erasto Nyoni.

Also in the list of a 25-man squad are Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Mzamiru Yassin and Luis Miquissone.

The list also includes Hassan Dilunga, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Miraj Athuman, Kope Mugalu, Peter Muduhwa, Tadeo Lwanga, kennedy Juma and David Kameta

Three players Ibrahim Ame and Benard Morrison did not travel with the team due to unspecified reasons whereas Perfect Chikwende is cap tied.

The team head coach Didier Gomes said they have trained well and his players are ready for the battle scheduled to start at 4pm local on Saturday at Al Hilal Stadium.

Gomes said they are facing an uphill task ahead of the match and that his players are aware of their commitment to come out with the best results.

"We have followed our opponents. So, we know how to counter them in the duel. Al Merrikh have some of the best players and I predict the encounter is going to be one of the toughest because they have not won a single game in the group stage," said Gomes.

Simba are at the top in group A with six points after winning two of the opening games. They won 1-0 away against AS Vita in DR Congo and later won 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium against holders, Al Ahly.