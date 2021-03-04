Tanzania: Simba's 25-Man Squad Leaves for Khartoum

3 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club today named a 25-man squad that left the country this evening for Khartoum, Sudan ready to face Al Merrikh in the African Champions League on Saturday on Match day three.

The players who left the country are Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim, Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa and Erasto Nyoni.

Also in the list of a 25-man squad are Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Mzamiru Yassin and Luis Miquissone.

The list also includes Hassan Dilunga, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Miraj Athuman, Kope Mugalu, Peter Muduhwa, Tadeo Lwanga, kennedy Juma and David Kameta

Three players Ibrahim Ame and Benard Morrison did not travel with the team due to unspecified reasons whereas Perfect Chikwende is cap tied.

The team head coach Didier Gomes said they have trained well and his players are ready for the battle scheduled to start at 4pm local on Saturday at Al Hilal Stadium.

Gomes said they are facing an uphill task ahead of the match and that his players are aware of their commitment to come out with the best results.

"We have followed our opponents. So, we know how to counter them in the duel. Al Merrikh have some of the best players and I predict the encounter is going to be one of the toughest because they have not won a single game in the group stage," said Gomes.

Simba are at the top in group A with six points after winning two of the opening games. They won 1-0 away against AS Vita in DR Congo and later won 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium against holders, Al Ahly.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.