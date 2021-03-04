Rwanda: Court Rejects Bail Request of Two FLN Terror Suspects

The High Court Specialised Chamber for International and Cross Border Crimes on Wednesday, March 3, rejected the bail request of two former 'generals' under the militia group FLN.

The duo - 'Maj Gen' Felicien Nsanzubukire and 'Maj Gen' Anastase Munyaneza -is part of the FLN-MRCD trial composed of 21 suspects facing a number of terror-related charges.

Specifically, both suspects face two accusations each; joining a rebel group and being part of a terrorist group. They both physically attended Wednesday's ruling.

While demanding bail last week, both suspects said that they have been cooperative in all judicial processes so far, a reason they said proves honesty, and therefore stressing that they will comply with bail-related regulations once granted.

However, while giving its verdict, the court said that however much it is the right of the accused to request for bail, it is unrealistic to grant them one, considering the severity of crimes the duo face and the fact that they have no known address in Rwanda.

The latter makes them a flight risk, the court heard.

Regarding the health condition concern that had been expressed by Nsanzubukire, the court said that it is within the mandate of Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS) to cater for such needs, as is the case for other detainees with the alike health condition.

Last week, Nsanzubukire featured on a sanctions list by the UN Security Council over atrocities committed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, at the time he was part of the FDLR which he left to be part of FLN-MRCD.

Nsanzubukire and Munyaneza were arrested in 2017, thanks to a military offensive by the Congolese army (FARDC) against anti-Kigali militia in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. They were later handed over to Rwanda.

Meanwhile, the court case involving the duo and other 19 terror suspects linked to MRCD and its military wing FLN will resume on Friday, March 5.

During the awaited hearing, Paul Rusesabagina, one of the accused, and his lawyers are expected to present their objection that they said stemmed from the ruling about the jurisdictional challenge that was rejected by the court.