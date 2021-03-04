Gambia: GTU Presents Students With Bicycles

The Gambia Teachers' Union (GTU) has presented bicycles to 24 pupils in Region 5 and 6 in a bid to facilitate their movement to and from their various schools.

The move is also designed to ensure retention in school, while reducing the hardships some students encounter in accessing education institutions.

Essa Sowe, deputy general secretary of The Gambia Teachers' Union, said principle 1 of their constitution outlines their commitment to their pupils, which he said, warranted them to assist beneficiaries.

"We believe the bicycles will positively impact their learning outcome as in every senior secondary school we have needy students."

The bicycles, he added, are meant to ease student's access to schools, further explaining that the move was necessitated during their trek, where they observed two very needy students from Boli Banna Basic Cycle School who had to walk long distance to go to school.

Sowe disclosed that in the process they discussed the issue with their international partners, adding that GTU general secretary Marie Antoinette Corr-Jack committed to providing two bicycles for those students.

"When we presented the concern to our international partners they show interest and provided us 24 bicycles."

Deputy GS Sowe highlighted that Boli Banna is not the only school with needy students and for that reason they decided to send fourteen other bicycles to region 6 and 10 bicycles to region 5.

In a similar development, Sowe said Steve Sinnott Foundation based in UK also supported them with 100 solar powered radio handsets and solar panel chargers.

"The radios are also meant to serve as teaching aids and by extension monitor weekly community educational programs", he further said.