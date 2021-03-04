Africa: Gambia to Face Tunisia in Africa U-20 3rd, 4th Play-Offs Clash On Friday

The Gambia U-20 team will entertain Tunisia in the third and fourth place play-off encounter of the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship on Friday 6 March 2021, at the Stade Olympiqiue in Nouakchott at 8 p.m.

The duo slipped to Ghana and Uganda in their semi-final clashes played on Monday.

The Young Scorpions lost 1-0 in their semi-finals game while the Young Carthage Eagles slipped to Uganda 4-1 in their semi-final tie.

The Gambia and Tunisia will both fray to conquer each other to clinch third-spot in the continent's junior biggest football fray after failing to reach the final.

Ghana will play against Uganda in the final set for Saturday 6 March 2021 at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott at 8 p.m.