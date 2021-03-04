Gambia: Ali Sowe Opens Scoring Account in Russia

3 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker, Ali Sowe opened his goal scoring account in the Russian Premier League after scoring a brace during Rostov 2-2 draw against Zenith in their week-twenty fixtures of the Russian Premier League played at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old scored both goals on his debut match for his new Russian side Rostov in the 44 and 89 minutes respectively.

Table toppers Zenith scored their goals through Nikolay Poyarkov and Daler Kuzyaev in the 73rd and 77th minutes respectively.

The Serrekunda-born player has scored in all of his debut games at Skenderbeu in Albania, CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria and now Rostov in Russia.

Former Gamtel FC striker, Ali Sowe signed a loan deal for Russian Premier League side Rostov with an option of signing a permanent contract earlier last month.

Ali Sowe has now scored two goals in one appearance for Rostov in the Russian Premier League.

The latest result maintained Rostov's fifth position with 33 points, while Zenith occupy top spot with 42 points after twenty games.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

