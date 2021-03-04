Gambia: SESI Gambia Chapter Donates Learning Materials to 70 Students

Sunshine Education Support Initiatives (SESI) The Gambia chapter has donated dozens of educational materials to seventy students within the Greater a Banjul Area over the weekend.

The gesture was part of SESI corporate social responsibility to support students that produce excellence result and lack financial support to continue their education. SESI is based in Nigeria with a chapter in The Gambia.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of SESI Gambia chapter and presentation of certificates to some understanding personalities who have been very instrumental to the organisation when they were in need. The event that brought together parents and students was held at SESI office along Kairaba Avenue.

Speaking at the event, SESI chief executive officer/president, Sunny Nwachurwu said the SESI deem it fit to support less privileged students in schools; something he said they have been engaging in over the years, with the aim to compliment government efforts in acquiring quality and affordable education.

Mr Nwachurwu used the opportunity to commend some personalities for been standing by SESI when they were in need over the years which was why they decided to returned gratitude to award them with certificates of appreciation.

"I have been living in The Gambia for the past 19 years, and my aim is to leave a legacy before going back to Nigeria," he said, adding that they are aware that Government cannot do everything alone.

"It is our collective responsibility to support the future generation of any country particularly the less privileged children. The (70) beneficiary students are under our sponsorship."

He also explained how SESI came into existence, saying that there was one boy called Abdoulie Bah, who moved with his son and he is very intelligent but finds it difficult to pay his school fees. "When the son told me about his situation, I took it upon myself to visit the school principal for confirmation. SESI then decided to pay the boy's education bill as it was part of our corporate social responsibility to give back to the less privileges children."

He said as the CEO of the organisation, he has written to The University of The Gambia and American International University to partner with them and identify brilliant students who find it difficult to pay their school fees. He said SESI will be more than willing to pay the school fees of such students.

He also stated that SESI was registered 2020 and initially started supporting one child called Abdoulie Bah and currently it is supporting seventy students. He also encouraged parents to support SESI in its drive to ensure that school fees of vulnerable children are paid. "I want Gambians to embrace this kind gesture."

Grand patron of SESI, Morris I.O Anyim, who equally received an award for his instrumental support in ensuring that SESI came into operation in The Gambia, expressed delight to be associated with the organisation.

According to him, when a children are born there is a lot of expectation from that them, saying expectations both the parents and children in SESI is high.

He commended the commitment of SESI management and for ensuring that more children are under SESI payroll. He also confirmed that this organization have big ambitions for the vulnerable children of The Gambia.

"What all SESI needs is patience, as time will come when SESI will expect all the expectation from both the parents and the school children. I encourage the students to be more serious with their learning."

He called on the parents to give more support and dedication to SESI, saying parents and children can make a change through the organization. He also thanked the CEO for the initiatives and encouraged him to continue with the good work.

For his part, Abdoul Aziz Bah, the father of Abdoulie Bah who is a beneficiary to SESI, thanked the board of SESI particularly the CEO Mr. Sunny Nwachurwu for his clean heart for supporting his school bills. He said without SESI, Abdoulie would have not been going to school by now due to financial constraint.

He therefore advised students to be more serious and dedicated to their books. He said SESI is out to help vulnerable children but who are brilliant and committed to their learning.

Other speakers all praised the CEO of SESI for his firmed commitment and dedication to the organization, saying he have both the children and the Gambia at heart.

Parents also thanked him for the benevolent gesture, saying the support is a big relief to them as things are very difficult for some of them to pay their children school fees.