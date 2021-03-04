Gambia: Vovinam Viet Vo Dao Organises Marshal Art Exhibition in NBR

3 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Vovinam Viet Vo Dao recently organised a martial art exhibition at Fass Omar Saho Football Field in the North Bank Region (NBR).

The day-long event brought together various martial art clubs within the region.

Mamud Njie, president, Vovinam Viet Vo Dao, highlighted the importance of martial art and urged boys and girls of North Bank Region to take up the sport.

Master Mamud Njie, a Gambian, stated that he introduced martial art discipline in the country in 2008.

He added that the discipline was mainly practiced in one area but now practiced in Latrikunda Sabiji, Wellingara, Fass Omar Saho, Ndugu Kebbeh and Banjul.

"We are working to bring all clubs together to form an association, he said.

Ebrima M. Njie, secretary general, Vovinam Viet Vo Dao, said the exercise was organised by a club in Ndungu Kebbeh and extended it to Fass Omar Saho.

