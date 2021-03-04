Zimbabwe: Zva to Submit Proposals to SRC

4 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association will, this week, submit their documents on how they expect to resume the sport.

The documents will be submitted to the Sports Commission.

ZVA activities have been on hold, for over a year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Volleyball has been listed, among contact sports, which were deemed high-risk and could not get the node to resume, last year.

ZVA secretary-general, Kenneth Kondo, said they have put in place a committee which has come up with recommendations, which will be submitted to Sports Commission, before the end of this week.

"We are looking forward for the best and, at the moment, we have set up a committee, made up of three committee members, and two medical practitioners.

"Our hope is to see how well we can manage the situation as it we are not the only ones in this.

"We have been waiting for recommendations, from the world governing body, and they have given us some resumption protocols, and guidelines, which we are looking forward to follow.

"Of late, the world body were trying hard, to find a way to move forward, so we gave them time and, now, they have offered us the documents which will present," said Kondo.

The Zimbabwe Open, which was initially scheduled for end of this month, is unliekly to be held.

"We were supposed to hold our provincial tournaments, as well as the Zimbabwe Open, which is the opening event of the calendar.

"The event is supposed to be held this month, and we have postponed it to end of April, if things are relaxed.

"We had also proposed to have a Zimbabwe Open tournament, for Beach Volleyball, which will also be a season-opener," said Kondo.

