Liberia: EBID Signs €40 Million Framework Agreement With Oddo BHF Aktiengesellschaft

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the regional development bank for the ECOWAS sub-region (Economic Community of West African States), and ODDO BHF AG, the Franco-German financial services group with a longstanding track record and expertise in ECA financing, signed a framework agreement. Dr. George Donkor, President of EBID, and Florian Witt, Head of International & Corporate Banking at ODDO BHF, sealed this new partnership between ODDO BHF and EBID via video conference.

The framework agreement consists of an uncommitted credit line of €40 million provided by ODDO BHF AG to EBID under which individual loan agreements can be concluded. Its scope is flexible as it is designed for project-related transactions throughout the ECOWAS region, which include supplies from Europe officially supported by export credit agencies (ECAs) like Atradius of the Netherlands, Bpifrance Assurance Export of France or Euler Hermes of Germany.

This cooperation between EBID and ODDO BHF AG is an important contribution to promoting the development of various industrial sectors in the ECOWAS region. It aims to further strengthen the prospects for small and medium scale enterprises and industries to enable them to contribute to the growing economy and generate employment. Both financing partners are already in advanced discussions on various projects in areas such as renewable energy, agribusiness and pharmaceutical production.

During the official signing ceremony, Dr. George Donkor, President of EBID, stated, "The credit facility illustrates the commitment of the two institutions to the region's transformation agenda through sustainable support to the vital sector of agribusiness."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Florian Witt, Head of International & Corporate Banking at ODDO BHF, reiterated: "ODDO

BHF AG, with its International Banking Division and its strong focus on Africa, has been supporting the West African region for many years and is very much looking forward to working with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development."

About ODDO BHF

ODDO BHF is a Franco-German financial group whose history goes back over 170 years. The Group evolved from a French family-owned bank and a German private bank focused on the Mittelstand.

About EBID

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is a leading regional investment and development bank, based in Lomé, Togolese Republic. Over the past 4 decades, EBID has invested approximately 2.8 billion USD in inter- and intra-regional development programs covering diverse initiatives from infrastructure and basic amenities, rural development and environment, industry, social sectors, and services. -press release