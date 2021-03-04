Liberia: Donor Partner to Renovate Public Schools

-Sen. Moye

As public schools in Liberia face huge infrastructural and institutional challenges, since the ascendency of the Weah administration, Bong County Senator and Chairman of the Supplemental Budget discloses that a donor partner has committed to renovating and equipping public schools throughout the country.

Speaking to this paper via mobile on Wednesday, March 3, in Monrovia, Senator Moye said during the distribution of the supplemental budget just passed by the 54th Legislature public schools in some counties were not captured because of low budgetary attachment, but the Minister of Education, Professor D. AnsuSonii informed (Moye) that the government has secured funding from donor partner to renovate all public schools.

The Bong County Senator says on that basis, some counties in little good condition were left out.

The Government of Liberia is expected to receive over US$5 million from foreign partners for that exercise.

"We did not include all schools because the education minister informed the committee that they have secured funding for the renovation of all schools, with such information we only focused on the ones that are in deployable conditions. Beware that this is just supplementary budget, it is little amount to support the previous budget passed by the legislature to enable the government underwrite some urgent challenges," he said.

The Liberian Legislature has appropriated about US$700,000 for public schools' chairs project for some targeted counties. Grand Gedeh, Maryland and River Cess Counties did not benefit from the project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The supplementary budget was earlier submitted at US$10.5 million but later increased to US$24.3 million following an addition of US$13 million intended for the clearance of Liberia Bank for Development and Investment debt owed by the government.

The passage of the supplemental budget in the tone of US$10.5 million from the Executive Branch was approved by the senate; total revenue envelop of US$9 million was identified from revenue generating entities as "domestic revenue:

US$1.5 million was identified as External Revenue Grant from the United Kingdom and out of the US$10.5 million submitted to the Senate by the House of Representatives, US$3.9 million is proposed as appropriation for Public Sector Investment Programs with emphasis on roads infrastructure, health, education and aviation related projects, while US$0.600 million and US$1.129 million for subsidies and debts, Senator Moye-led Special Committee said in plenary.