Liberia: UN Resident Coordinator Visits NEC

-calls for biometric voter registration

The Commission views the introductory meeting held with Mr. Scott as furthering the ideals of the United Nations in maintaining and ensuring a democratic space for all Liberians as a precursor to sustaining national peace and security.

At the same time, the UNRC extolled the NEC for successfully conducting the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections despite challenges faced by the Commission.

NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lansanah lauded the role of the UNRC's Office in Liberia which sought to strengthen relations amongst key electoral actors in continuing the dialogue on electoral matters, thus ensuring greater participation in galvanizing support for the conduct of non-violent election in Liberia.

Key to the discussions between the UNRC, Mr. Scott and members of the NEC Board of Commissioners were the transition from Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) to the integration of a Biometric System for Voter Registration in particular, and in the context of lessons learnt from a regional perspective that could inform the NEC's adaptability of Biometric System before the 2023 General Elections. The need to follow up with the dialogue on 30 percent quota for Women's Political Participation, support to and training of Women Candidates were emphasized.

The UNRC assured of stock taking of the Special Senatorial Elections of 2020 with NEC playing a key role in the review process.

The United Nations remains a critical voice in supporting Liberia's peace process, with strong linkages to free, fair, transparent and credible elections in the country, even after its troops departed here in the last four years. Editing by Jonathan Browne