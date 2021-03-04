Zimbabwe: Envisaged Maize Import Break to Save RBZ U.S.$14 Million Per Month

4 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) stands to save around US$14 million monthly from an envisaged maize importation break in the 2020/21 post-harvest period amid a bumper harvest expected this year.

A poorly planned land reform process by government coupled with recurrent drought periods in past two decades saw the country's mainstay agriculture's fortunes plunge, forcing authorities to resort to imports to meet the national cereal demand.

This has however come at a cost as the country has been scrapping the barrel to source for scarce foreign currency to import its food needs.

However, the gods have smiled on the country this rain season with yields set to triple, according to authorities.

The newfound luck also has a positive bearing on the national purse.

Information released by cabinet this week indicated that an estimated national production of 2.5 to 2.8 million metric tonnes of maize and 360 000 metric tonnes of traditional grain were expected based on the promising bumper harvest in 2021.

"On the basis of the afore-stated estimates, deliveries to the GMB are expected to be 2 million metric tonnes of cereals in the form of 1.8 million metric tonnes of maize and 200 000 metric tonnes of traditional grains," Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said in a briefing this week.

With the central bank's monthly economic review publications showing that the apex bank has been spending US$13 million monthly average on maize importation, such foreign currency could be saved and redirected for other meaningful uses in the post 2020/21 harvesting period.

Depending on the quantum of wheat yields which are yet to be shared, more savings are likely to be realised from the current average US$7.7 million spent monthly on the commodity.

Presenting a Monetary Policy Statement recently, RBZ governor, John Mangudya acknowledged the positive impact to be derived from the impending good harvests.

"Increased food production due to a favourable agriculture season will subdue inflationary pressures in the short to medium term. As a result, the economy is expected to continue experiencing a gradual disinflation from the 362.6 percent annual inflation in December 2020 to below 10%," he said.

The envisaged economic growth of 7.4% in 2021 by end of December 2021 was also forecasted in the policy.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.