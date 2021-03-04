Namibia: Security Union Decries 'Late' Payments

A union representing the interests of security guards yesterday criticised government ministries for continuously making delayed payments for services provided by their members.

The Namibia Security Guards and Watchmen's Union (NASGWU) said it was disappointed at how government is treating security service providers.

The union's secretary general, Andreas Haufiku, said most security service providers find themselves in a financial crunch due to late payments.

He added, as a result, security companies were labelled as bad employers due to them not paying their employees on time - and also failing to meet their financial obligations that are caused by some ministries.

"This has led to many security companies to be victims of the financial crisis, as they always rely on bank overdrafts, which becomes unbearable," he

stated.

"A lot has been said about the government contributing to the exploitation and neglect of the workers and by not considering the security sector as relevant at all.

At the same time, they are giving tenders to the lowest bidders that extremely do not comply and do not manage to pay a minimum wage in the sector."

Haufiku claimed the culprits include the agriculture, water and land reform ministry; labour ministry, as well as the education and health ministries.

Upon enquiry, the executive directors of the health and agriculture ministries, Ben Nangombe and Percy Misika, respectively, both refuted the allegations, saying they have not received such complaints.