Namibia: Nyambe in Covid Dilemma

BLACKBURN Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe could miss Namibia's upcoming internationals due to tight British Covid-19 regulations.

The Brave Warriors face Chad away on 24 March and then Guinea at home on 28 March in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

However, Namibia is among the United Kingdom's red list travel ban countries from which entry to the UK is prohibited.

Nyambe has been making headlines for all the right reasons on and off the pitch recently and is becoming an indispensable figure for both club and country.

Should he be unavailable, it would be a major blow to the Warriors, who still harbour faint hopes of qualifying for Cameroon. Namibia, who need to win their remaining matches to qualify, are third in Group A and have three points. They trail leaders Mali, who have already qualified, by six points and are five adrift of second-placed Guinea. Chad prop up the standings on a solitary point.

Aston Villa have already blocked defensive midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from representing Zimbabwe for their qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia for the same reason.

Brave Warriors team manager Cyril Isaacs says they are hopeful Nyambe will add to his seven caps this month.

"You will mostly find this [issue] with European based players. We have not experienced such a thing yet. We'll see [what happens] when we call up the team this week," Isaacs said.

Other European-based Brave Warriors in a similar situation are midfielders Manfred Starke in Germany and Wangu Gome Batista in Armenia.

Should Nyambe travel for the international fixtures, he must undergo a 10-day quarantine at an airport hotel on his return to Lancashire.

That would rule him out of Blackburn's English Championship matches against Wycombe on 2 April and Bournemouth on 5 April. He could also miss the clash against Cardiff on 10 April depending on his travel arrangements.

African players are notorious for snubbing national call-ups in favour of preserving their flourishing European club careers.

Nyambe last featured for Namibia against Mali in Bamako on 30 November but missed the reverse fixture in Windhoek two days later due to a muscle strain.

He debuted for Namibia in a friendly against Ghana in June 2019 just before the Afcon finals in Egypt. The versatile defender went on to start all three games at the tournament - against Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast.