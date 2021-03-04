Kenya Airways to Resume Flights to France

Nairobi — National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced plans to resume direct flights from Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Charles De Gaulle (CDG), France. The direct flights are set to restart from 17th March 2021.

KQ will continue to offer its customers competitive fares and a one-stop connection through its hub in Nairobi to the rest of Kenya and Africa including key destinations in Africa such as Kinshasa, Moroni, Entebbe, Johannesburg, and Antananarivo.

The national carrier will start with one flight a week with frequency increasing based on demand

"The resumption of direct flights to Paris, France is in line with our plans to grow an expanding schedule as travel restrictions are lifted across the globe. This Paris-Nairobi route offers our customers convenient connections to key destinations in Africa such as Kinshasa, Moroni, Entebbe, Johannesburg, and Antananarivo. We remain fully committed to offer our customers an onboard travel experience that has their health and safety in mind," said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer.

Published Schedule:

Flight Number Start Date End Date Operating Days Origin Destination

KQ115 19 March 2021 26 March 2021 FRI CDG NBO

KQ115 01 April 2021 03 July 2021 THUR / SAT CDG NBO

KQ115 06 July 2021 ** TUE/ THUR / SAT CDG NBO

KQ112 17 March 2021 31 March 2021 WED NBO CDG

KQ112 02 April 2021 02 July 2021 WED / FRI NBO CDG

KQ112 05 July 2021 ** MON / WED / FRI NBO CDG