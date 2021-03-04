Kenya Airways to Resume Flights to France

3 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced plans to resume direct flights from Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Charles De Gaulle (CDG), France. The direct flights are set to restart from 17th March 2021.

KQ will continue to offer its customers competitive fares and a one-stop connection through its hub in Nairobi to the rest of Kenya and Africa including key destinations in Africa such as Kinshasa, Moroni, Entebbe, Johannesburg, and Antananarivo.

The national carrier will start with one flight a week with frequency increasing based on demand

"The resumption of direct flights to Paris, France is in line with our plans to grow an expanding schedule as travel restrictions are lifted across the globe. This Paris-Nairobi route offers our customers convenient connections to key destinations in Africa such as Kinshasa, Moroni, Entebbe, Johannesburg, and Antananarivo. We remain fully committed to offer our customers an onboard travel experience that has their health and safety in mind," said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer.

Published Schedule:

Flight Number Start Date End Date Operating Days Origin Destination

KQ115 19 March 2021 26 March 2021 FRI CDG NBO

KQ115 01 April 2021 03 July 2021 THUR / SAT CDG NBO

KQ115 06 July 2021 ** TUE/ THUR / SAT CDG NBO

KQ112 17 March 2021 31 March 2021 WED NBO CDG

KQ112 02 April 2021 02 July 2021 WED / FRI NBO CDG

KQ112 05 July 2021 ** MON / WED / FRI NBO CDG

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Role in Yemeni Humanitarian Crisis Exposed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.