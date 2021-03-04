Kenya: NOC-K, Nairobi County Sign MOU to Actualize Development of OlympAfrica Youth Centre

Nairobi — The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the Nairobi County Government who gave land in Ruai for the development of the OlympAfrica youth centre.

The MOU was signed by NOC-K chief Paul Tergat and Nairobi County Deputy Governor Ann Kananu at the County offices on Wednesday.

The event was witnessed by the visiting OlympAfrica Director of Programs Ndiate Sall, NOC-K Executive members and the CECMs of Nairobi County Government led by Janet Ouko, who is incharge of Education, Youth, Sports, Gender Affairs, Culture and Social Services.

With Olympafrica being the main sponsors of the project, Ndiate was visiting Kenya to familiarize herself on behalf of the organization with the land provided for the project.

Olympfrica will provide seed funding for the complex, whereas Olympics Kenya will take up the operational cost.

The land, which has been given at no cost will be used to construct sporting and social facilities that will benefit youth and the community in the region surrounding the facility.

Once completed, the project will be a game changer in terms of socio-economic impact on youth and sports development, especially with the OlympAfrica deliberate choice of areas that are disadvantaged.

Tergat thanked the Nairobi County Government for taking up the offer and request to host the centre without hesitation.

"Together, we are impacting generations and creating a legacy that's sustainable and beneficial," Tergat said.

The Nairobi CEC of sports remarked that they are grateful to Olympics Kenya for choosing the Capital City for development of this facility.

NOC-K Ag. Secretary General Francis Mutuku confirmed that Nairobi is providing a template and all other counties are invited to express interest in the same.

"We have been talking about transforming the youth and this is one of the ways to transform them. As for the next steps, we'll start putting together the plan, the International Olympic Committee has been promoting through Agenda 2020 cheaper ways of bringing sports to the community. We will therefore be looking at a simple, practical ways to introduce sports to the youth, so that we can start as soon as possible," Mutuku remarked.