Mozambique: Labour Authorities Seek to Unveil Unreported Work Accidents

2 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Labour Ministry launched on Monday in Maputo the first edition of an Award on Good Practices about Health and Safety at Work, after expressing concern about the underreporting of work accidents, the consequences of which include deaths and serious disabilities.

The first edition of the award will cover Mining, Construction and Manufacturing. It is intended to reward companies that stand out in the prevention of accidents and occupational diseases.

The deputy Minister of Labour, Rolinho Farnela, said these sectors will participate in the first phase and data from the country's General Labour Inspectorate (IGT) points to an annual average of 525 reported accidents at work.

"Over the last five years (2015/19), the Labour Ministry recorded 2,626 accidents at work of which 51.3 per cent occurred in these three sectors," Rolinho said. Because of the high risk of accidents these sectors have been chosen for the first phase.

He said the ministry also plans to value and reward the best companies in preventing work accidents. For that purpose a competition will be opened, running through March and April, intended to reduce work accidents.

The labour authorities also hope that the award will serve as a platform for an exchange of experience.

Looking at the current trend, in which cases of accidents at work go unreported, the General Inspector of Labour, Domingos Sambo, said that the move also intends to raise awareness among companies about the importance of safety at the workplace.

"Companies have the obligation to communicate accidents at work and occupational diseases as they occur on their premises," Sambo said, adding that about 5,000 companies will take part in the award. Participation is on a voluntary basis.

